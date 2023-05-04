About Georges Argoud, MD

I chose to become a physician for the opportunity to improve the quality of life for my patients. To be able to apply scientific and evidence-based approaches to assist individuals in optimal management of their medical diagnosis is a true privilege. My focus is on promoting healthy lifestyle modifications and providing the right medication to promote and facilitate these changes. For me, the doctor-patient relationship is essential to achieving this. I strive to develop an individual game plan. In other words, I recognize that especially with diabetes, successful outcomes will be elusive without a combined approach involving lifestyle variations as well as an appropriately chosen medication. In my free time, I enjoy hiking and sailing.

Age: 69

In practice since: 1995

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Are good

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Loyola University : Medical School

University of New Mexico : Internship

University of New Mexico : Residency

University of New Mexico : Fellowship



