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Georges M. Argoud, MD

4.8

60 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Endocrinology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

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San Diego Coastal Endocrinology Group Encinitas

858-704-4151
Fax: 760-334-2006

351 Santa Fe Dr
Ste 240
Encinitas, CA 92024-5137

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Location and phone

  1. San Diego Coastal Endocrinology Group Encinitas

    351 Santa Fe Dr
    Ste 240
    Encinitas, CA 92024-5137
    Get directions

    858-704-4151
    Fax: 760-334-2006

About Georges M. Argoud, MD

I chose to become a physician for the opportunity to improve the quality of life for my patients. To be able to apply scientific and evidence-based approaches to assist individuals in optimal management of their medical diagnosis is a true privilege. My focus is on promoting healthy lifestyle modifications and providing the right medication to promote and facilitate these changes. For me, the doctor-patient relationship is essential to achieving this. I strive to develop an individual game plan. In other words, I recognize that especially with diabetes, successful outcomes will be elusive without a combined approach involving lifestyle variations as well as an appropriately chosen medication. In my free time, I enjoy hiking and sailing.

Age: 72
In practice since: 1995
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Are good
Languages: Spanish

Education

Loyola University: Medical School
University of New Mexico: Internship
University of New Mexico: Residency
University of New Mexico: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1144303538

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Georges M. Argoud, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

60 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 7, 2026

5.0

Reviewed my recent result and was very pleased with the results. Discussed possible treatment changes and was agreeable when I declined. Very personable conversation with Maria [PA].

Verified Patient

April 12, 2026

5.0

Maria Argoud [PA] is wonderful!

Verified Patient

February 10, 2026

5.0

Maria Argoud [PA] is the reason why we drive 50 miles each way in order to be cared by her. Maria [PA] is very professional, knowledgeable, caring. I know I'm in great hands under her care.

Verified Patient

February 9, 2026

3.3

I have never met the physician at this office. At my last phone call with Janelle [PA-C], I asked why I had never met him. She told me that the doctor sees the more critical patients.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Featured in Sharp Health News

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