Location and phone
San Diego Coastal Endocrinology Group340 4th Ave
Suite 7A
Chula Vista, CA 91910
San Diego Coastal Endocrinology Group530 Lomas Santa Fe Dr
Suite 8
Solana Beach, CA 92075
About Georges Argoud, MD
I chose to become a physician for the opportunity to improve the quality of life for my patients. To be able to apply scientific and evidence-based approaches to assist individuals in optimal management of their medical diagnosis is a true privilege. My focus is on promoting healthy lifestyle modifications and providing the right medication to promote and facilitate these changes. For me, the doctor-patient relationship is essential to achieving this. I strive to develop an individual game plan. In other words, I recognize that especially with diabetes, successful outcomes will be elusive without a combined approach involving lifestyle variations as well as an appropriately chosen medication. In my free time, I enjoy hiking and sailing.
Age:69
In practice since:1995
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Are good
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Loyola University:Medical School
University of New Mexico:Internship
University of New Mexico:Residency
University of New Mexico:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adrenal disorders
- Diabetes
- General endocrinology
- Growth problems
- Insulin pump
- Osteoporosis
- Pituitary disorders
- Pituitary tumors
- Thyroid problems
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1144303538
Insurance plans accepted
Georges Argoud, MD, accepts 41 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
98 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.5
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.5
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 4, 2023
4.6
I was told I would be given a prescription for a glucose testing device. The pharmacy didn't receive Rx. I called the office twice & was only given a chance to leave a message. Finally received a call back & prescription was sent. When I picked up tester & test strips there were no _____. Pharmacy called dr. to get Rx for _____. I wasn't able to get testing until 2 weeks after I saw the doctor.
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
4.8
*Dr. Argoud listened to my concerns offered other care & is very patient & explained everything very clearly.
Verified PatientMarch 9, 2023
5.0
Dr Argoud is phenomenal he addressed my diabetes problem with aggressive result .
Verified PatientMarch 7, 2023
3.8
Doctor was great but the office needs much improvement. Hard time contacting office and I had to ask several times for my lab orders to be sent to lab.
Special recognitions
