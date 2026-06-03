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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Endocrinology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Endocrinology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
San Diego Coastal Endocrinology Group Encinitas
351 Santa Fe Dr
Ste 240
Encinitas, CA 92024-5137
Get directions
858-704-4151
Fax: 760-334-2006
I chose to become a physician for the opportunity to improve the quality of life for my patients. To be able to apply scientific and evidence-based approaches to assist individuals in optimal management of their medical diagnosis is a true privilege. My focus is on promoting healthy lifestyle modifications and providing the right medication to promote and facilitate these changes. For me, the doctor-patient relationship is essential to achieving this. I strive to develop an individual game plan. In other words, I recognize that especially with diabetes, successful outcomes will be elusive without a combined approach involving lifestyle variations as well as an appropriately chosen medication. In my free time, I enjoy hiking and sailing.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1144303538
Georges M. Argoud, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.
4.8
60 ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Verified Patient
May 7, 2026
5.0
Reviewed my recent result and was very pleased with the results. Discussed possible treatment changes and was agreeable when I declined. Very personable conversation with Maria [PA].
Verified Patient
April 12, 2026
5.0
Maria Argoud [PA] is wonderful!
Verified Patient
February 10, 2026
5.0
Maria Argoud [PA] is the reason why we drive 50 miles each way in order to be cared by her. Maria [PA] is very professional, knowledgeable, caring. I know I'm in great hands under her care.
Verified Patient
February 9, 2026
3.3
I have never met the physician at this office. At my last phone call with Janelle [PA-C], I asked why I had never met him. She told me that the doctor sees the more critical patients.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Georges M. Argoud, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Georges M. Argoud, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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