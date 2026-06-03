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Georgia G. Aljawadi, DO

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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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My Chula Vista Doctors

619-427-3361
Fax: 619-271-7915

480 4th Ave
Suite 4125
Chula Vista, CA 91910

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. My Chula Vista Doctors

    480 4th Ave
    Suite 4125
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-427-3361
    Fax: 619-271-7915

Care schedule

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About Georgia G. Aljawadi, DO

Age: 46
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish, Tagalog

Education

San Jacinto Methodist Hospital: Internship
University of North Texas Health Sciences Center: Medical School
Bay Area Medical Center: Residency

Areas of focus

  • Doctor of osteopathy

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1013116714

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Georgia G. Aljawadi, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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