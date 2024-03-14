Provider Image

Ghanshyam Yadav, MD

Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Diamond Neighborhoods Family Health Center

619-515-2560

4725 Market Street
San Diego, CA 92102

  1. Diamond Neighborhoods Family Health Center

    4725 Market Street
    San Diego, CA 92102
    619-515-2560

    Monday

    Tuesday

    Wednesday

    Thursday

    Friday

About Ghanshyam Yadav, MD

Gender: Male
Languages: English, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish

Education

University of California San Diego (UCSD): Fellowship
Texas Children's Hospital: Residency
Topiwala National Medical College: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1962992974

