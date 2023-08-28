Provider Image

Glenn Harris, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Neurology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Book appointment

Call to schedule

The Neurology Center

760-631-3000
Fax: 760-631-3016

6010 Hidden Valley Rd
Suite 200
Carlsbad, CA 92011

The Neurology Center

760-631-3000
Fax: 760-270-9534

6699 Alvarado Road
Suite 2308
San Diego, CA 92120

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. The Neurology Center

    6010 Hidden Valley Rd
    Suite 200
    Carlsbad, CA 92011
    Get directions

    760-631-3000
    Fax: 760-631-3016

  2. The Neurology Center

    6699 Alvarado Road
    Suite 2308
    San Diego, CA 92120
    Get directions

    760-631-3000
    Fax: 760-270-9534

Care schedule

The Neurology Center

6010 Hidden Valley Rd

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

The Neurology Center

6699 Alvarado Road

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Glenn Harris, MD

Age: 33
Gender: Male

Education

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center: Internship
McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University: Fellowship
Vanderbilt University: Medical School
McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University: Residency

NPI

1265992614

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Self-service platform to manage health care, including messaging doctors, viewing test results and more.

Insurance plans accepted

Glenn Harris, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Glenn Harris, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.