Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
About Gloria E. Tran, MD
I became a physician to practice and share education about health in an evidence-based manner. I believe a patient should feel empowered to take ownership of their own health by understanding their disease. To that end, education as well as compassion are my priorities. In my free time, I love international travel, hiking, reading on the beach or the subway, and cooking.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1720433907
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gloria E. Tran, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gloria E. Tran, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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