Doctor of Optometry
About Grace Buenaventura, OD
If I can make them smile by enhancing their vision or listening to their concerns, I have met my goal for that day.
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Southern California College Of Optometry:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Contact lenses
- Laser vision correction surgery
Ratings and reviews
4.9
301 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Best doctor in SRS
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
I would definitely recommend Dr Buenaventura. She is excellent.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
In addition to being quite personable & easy to relate to, Dr Buenaventura was thorough in her explanation & evaluation.
Verified PatientMay 5, 2023
5.0
I would and have recommended her to other people.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Grace Buenaventura, OD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Grace Buenaventura, OD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
