Gregg Alzate, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Interventional radiology (board certified)
Gregg Alzate, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Interventional radiology (board certified)
Location and phone
San Diego Imaging8745 Aero Dr
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Gregg Alzate, MD
Age:69
In practice since:1984
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Hawaii:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Francisco:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Embolization
- Endovascular aneurysm repair
- Extremity percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA)
- Peripheral vascular disease
- Renal artery angioplasty/stent
- Thoracic endovascular aortic/aneurysm repair
- Thrombolysis
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1932173085
Insurance plans accepted
Gregg Alzate, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Gregg Alzate, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gregg Alzate, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Gregg Alzate, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gregg Alzate, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.