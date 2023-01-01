Gregg Garner, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider has an administrative role and does not treat patients.
About Gregg Garner, DO
Age:65
In practice since:1992
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Cabrini Medical Center:Residency
Oklahoma Osteopathic College :Medical School
New York Methodist Hospital:Internship
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1023006418
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Gregg Garner, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gregg Garner, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
