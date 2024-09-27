Provider Image

Gregory Condos, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Cardiology (board certified)

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group

    3131 Berger Ave.
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92123-4233
    Get directions
    858-244-6800
    Fax: 858-244-6809

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Gregory Condos, MD

Age:

 38

Gender:

 Male

Education

University of Washington:

 Fellowship

Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences:

 Medical School

Naval Medical Center San Diego:

 Fellowship

Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth:

 Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1225378110

Patient Portal

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gregory Condos, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.