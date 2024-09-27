Schedule an appointment
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group3131 Berger Ave.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123-4233
Get directions858-244-6800
Fax: 858-244-6809
About Gregory Condos, MD
Age:38
Gender:Male
Education
University of Washington:Fellowship
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences:Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Fellowship
Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1225378110
Special recognitions
