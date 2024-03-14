Medical doctor (MD)
Neurology (board certified)
Insurance
The Neurology Center9850 Genesee Ave
Suite 530
La Jolla, CA 92037
The Neurology Center6010 Hidden Valley Rd
Suite 200
Carlsbad, CA 92011
The Neurology Center31515 Rancho Pueblo Rd
Suite 104
Temecula, CA 92592
About Gregory Sahagian, MD
Gender:Male
Education
Winthrop University Hospital:Internship
UCSD Medical Center - San Diego:Fellowship
UCSD Medical Center - San Diego:Residency
Albert Einstein College of Medicine:Medical School
NPI
1831132109
Insurance plans accepted
Gregory Sahagian, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gregory Sahagian, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
