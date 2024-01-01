Medical doctor (MD)
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Medical doctor (MD)
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
California Retina Associates835 3rd Ave
Suite A
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
About Gregory Stainer, MD
Age:73
In practice since:2020
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Wisconsin:Residency
UCSD, Shiley Eye Institute:Fellowship
Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine:Medical School
McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University:Internship
NPI
1295729465
Insurance plans accepted
Gregory Stainer, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gregory Stainer, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gregory Stainer, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.