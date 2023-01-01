Provider Image

Gregory Thomas, DO

No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
SharpCare
Insurance

Not accepting new patients
Location and phone

  1. SharpCare Medical Office
    8851 Center Dr
    Suite 500
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    619-740-5757

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Gregory Thomas, DO

Age:
 37
In practice since:
 2020
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine:
 Medical School
Spartanburg Regional Medical Center:
 Internship
Spartanburg Regional Medical Center:
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1578943858
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Gregory Thomas, DO, accepts 29 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Gregory Thomas, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gregory Thomas, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
