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Gregory S. Thomas, DO

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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Hospital medicine

Palliative care

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community
SharpCare

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Sharp HealthCare Home Care Scheduling

619-667-1900
Fax: 619-667-1970

4000 Ruffin Road
Suite D
SAN DIEGO, CA 92123

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp HealthCare Home Care Scheduling

    4000 Ruffin Road
    Suite D
    SAN DIEGO, CA 92123
    Get directions

    619-667-1900
    Fax: 619-667-1970

About Gregory S. Thomas, DO

Age: 40
In practice since: 2020
Gender: Male

Education

Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School
Spartanburg Regional Medical Center: Internship
Spartanburg Regional Medical Center: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Doctor of osteopathy

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1578943858

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Gregory S. Thomas, DO, accepts 29 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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