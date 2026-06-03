A coordinated approach to end-of-life care
The Sharp Grossmont ED team, palliative medicine physicians and hospice staff came together to provide comfort and care for Marie in her final days.
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Hospital medicine
Palliative care
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Hospital medicine
Palliative care
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
Sharp HealthCare Home Care Scheduling
4000 Ruffin Road
Suite D
SAN DIEGO, CA 92123
Get directions
619-667-1900
Fax: 619-667-1970
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1578943858
Gregory S. Thomas, DO, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gregory S. Thomas, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gregory S. Thomas, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Gregory S. Thomas, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
The Sharp Grossmont ED team, palliative medicine physicians and hospice staff came together to provide comfort and care for Marie in her final days.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital's Dr. Gregory Thomas shares his perspective on palliative care.
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