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Gurvijay S. Sasan, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Critical care medicine

(board certified)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Pulmonary disease

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Sathya Pratap Pokala, MD, Inc., La Mesa

619-644-9315
Fax: 619-644-9318

8851 Center Drive
Suite 304
La Mesa, CA 91942-3048

Sathya Pratap Pokala, MD, Inc., Linda Vista

858-279-7700
Fax: 858-279-7704

8031 Linda Vista Road
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92111-5110

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sathya Pratap Pokala, MD, Inc., La Mesa

    8851 Center Drive
    Suite 304
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3048
    Get directions

    619-644-9315
    Fax: 619-644-9318

  2. Sathya Pratap Pokala, MD, Inc., Linda Vista

    8031 Linda Vista Road
    Suite 100
    San Diego, CA 92111-5110
    Get directions

    858-279-7700
    Fax: 858-279-7704

About Gurvijay S. Sasan, MD

I decided to become a physician because of my drive to help improve healthcare. I believe in a holistic approach to patient care. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling, golfing, and basketball.

In practice since: 2021

Education

St. Elizabeth Health Center: Internship
Ross University: Medical School
St. Elizabeth Health Center: Residency
University of Arizona College of Medicine - Phoenix: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1770962847

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Gurvijay S. Sasan, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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