Provider Image

Ha Shin, MD

No ratings available

Medical doctor (MD)

Allergy and immunology

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Book appointment

Call to schedule

Modena Allergy and Asthma, Inc.

858-260-2977
Fax: 858-260-2978

9850 Genesee Avenue
Suite 710
San Diego, CA 92037

Modena Allergy and Asthma, Inc.

858-458-0940
Fax: 858-458-3688

9833 Pacific Heights Boulevard
Suite J
San Diego, CA 92121

Modena Allergy and Asthma, Inc.

858-458-0940
Fax: 858-458-3688

230 Prospect Place
Suite 710
Coronado, CA 92118

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Modena Allergy and Asthma, Inc.

    9850 Genesee Avenue
    Suite 710
    San Diego, CA 92037
    Get directions

    858-260-2977
    Fax: 858-260-2978

  2. Modena Allergy and Asthma, Inc.

    9833 Pacific Heights Boulevard
    Suite J
    San Diego, CA 92121
    Get directions

    858-458-0940
    Fax: 858-458-3688

  3. Modena Allergy and Asthma, Inc.

    230 Prospect Place
    Suite 710
    Coronado, CA 92118
    Get directions

    858-458-0940
    Fax: 858-458-3688

Care schedule

Modena Allergy and Asthma, Inc.

9850 Genesee Avenue

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Modena Allergy and Asthma, Inc.

9833 Pacific Heights Boulevard

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Modena Allergy and Asthma, Inc.

230 Prospect Place

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Ha Shin, MD

Age: 33
Gender: Female

Education

University of South Florida: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
University of South Florida: Residency

NPI

1497216360

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Self-service platform to manage health care, including messaging doctors, viewing test results and more.

Insurance plans accepted

Ha Shin, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ha Shin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.