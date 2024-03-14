Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North
8010 Frost St.
Suite 224
San Diego, CA 92123-2778
Get directions
858-939-8350
Fax: 858-939-8399
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Hadi Najafian, DO
Education
NPI
1922136928
Insurance plans accepted
Hadi Najafian, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hadi Najafian, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hadi Najafian, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.