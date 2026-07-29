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Hafid Mantilla, MD

4.3

61 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 619-397-3384

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pediatrics

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 619-397-3384

About Hafid Mantilla, MD

Age: 45
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Advent Health Florida: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Medical School
University Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1629370861

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Hafid Mantilla, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.3

61 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.4

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.3

Provider discussed treatment options

4.3

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.4

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.2

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Dr. Mantilla completed a thorough exam of my daughter and listened to her. He was very kind and attentive during the visit and completed a follow up call to make sure there were no additional concerns

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

Dr. Mantilla is such a kind and caring soul. We appreciate him.

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Dr. Mantilla is great! He takes time to thoroughly check the patient (my son) and makes sure.he ia in the too condition. Dr. Hafid also has a very friendly personality which makes the parents and patients feel secured and relaxed.

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

The Urgent Care Doctor we saw was superb!!! If I could choose him as a my primary car physician I would!!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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