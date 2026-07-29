Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pediatrics
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 619-397-3384
About Hafid Mantilla, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1629370861
Insurance plans accepted
Hafid Mantilla, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.3
61 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.4
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.3
Provider discussed treatment options
4.3
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.4
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.2
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Dr. Mantilla completed a thorough exam of my daughter and listened to her. He was very kind and attentive during the visit and completed a follow up call to make sure there were no additional concerns
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Dr. Mantilla is such a kind and caring soul. We appreciate him.
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Dr. Mantilla is great! He takes time to thoroughly check the patient (my son) and makes sure.he ia in the too condition. Dr. Hafid also has a very friendly personality which makes the parents and patients feel secured and relaxed.
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
The Urgent Care Doctor we saw was superb!!! If I could choose him as a my primary car physician I would!!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hafid Mantilla, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.