The Urgent Care Doctor we saw was superb!!! If I could choose him as a my primary car physician I would!!

Dr. Mantilla is great! He takes time to thoroughly check the patient (my son) and makes sure.he ia in the too condition. Dr. Hafid also has a very friendly personality which makes the parents and patients feel secured and relaxed.

Dr. Mantilla completed a thorough exam of my daughter and listened to her. He was very kind and attentive during the visit and completed a follow up call to make sure there were no additional concerns

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.