I believe the best medicine is preventive medicine.

Age: 55

In practice since: 2007

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Hi Sh-ow; like cow

Languages: English , Mandarin

Education Case Western Reserve University : Internship

Case Western Reserve University : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

University Hospital (Cleveland) : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



Areas of focus Diabetic foot care

Hepatitis

HIV/AIDS

Osteomyelitis (bone infection)

Recurrent infections

Sexually transmitted diseases

Tropical medicine

