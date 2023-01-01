Hai Shao, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Infectious disease (board certified)
About Hai Shao, MD
I believe the best medicine is preventive medicine.
Age:55
In practice since:2007
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Hi Sh-ow; like cow
Languages:English, Mandarin
Education
Case Western Reserve University:Internship
Case Western Reserve University:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
University Hospital (Cleveland):Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Diabetic foot care
- Hepatitis
- HIV/AIDS
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Recurrent infections
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tropical medicine
NPI
1598841033
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Hai Shao, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hai Shao, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
