6 ways the pandemic improved patient care
As we mark 5 years since the start of the pandemic, Sharp leaders share lessons learned and the positive impacts on health care.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Infectious disease
(board certified)
Internal medicine
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Infectious disease
(board certified)
Internal medicine
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
I believe the best medicine is preventive medicine.
1598841033
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hai Shao, MD, PhD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hai Shao, MD, PhD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Hai Shao, MD, PhD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
As we mark 5 years since the start of the pandemic, Sharp leaders share lessons learned and the positive impacts on health care.
Flu season is upon us — while COVID-19 still poses a risk. Here’s how to avoid the one-two punch.
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