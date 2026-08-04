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Haleh Ebrahimi, MD

4.2

116 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa OBGYN

858-499-2702
Fax: 858-526-6113

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa OBGYN

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 858-526-6113

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Friday

About Haleh Ebrahimi, MD

Age: 58
In practice since: 2009
Gender: Female
Languages: Farsi

Education

Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center (NY): Internship
Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center (NY): Residency
Shiraz University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1144425166

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Haleh Ebrahimi, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.2

116 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.2

Provider included you in decisions

4.3

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.1

Provider discussed treatment options

4.3

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.2

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

1.0

I had to go to urgent care after my appointment with this Dr. I had a very bad experience with her. She was less than five minutes and showed now care for the action that was taken place (Pap smear). She was very rough I experienced pain and developed a reaction which led to me urgent care

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

4.6

It was all quite sudden, felt a bit rushed, I wish I asked more questions.

Verified Patient

June 7, 2026

5.0

The doctor was exceptional in dealing with multiple issues in one appointment in a timely fashion while providing informed consent throughout. One of the best medical experiences of my life!

Verified Patient

May 27, 2026

1.0

OBgYN was in hurry didn't even talk about my visit someone knocked on the door & she was eager to leave no consultation on anything

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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