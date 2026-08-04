Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

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Patient reviews

Verified Patient June 15, 2026 1.0 I had to go to urgent care after my appointment with this Dr. I had a very bad experience with her. She was less than five minutes and showed now care for the action that was taken place (Pap smear). She was very rough I experienced pain and developed a reaction which led to me urgent care

Verified Patient June 8, 2026 4.6 It was all quite sudden, felt a bit rushed, I wish I asked more questions.

Verified Patient June 7, 2026 5.0 The doctor was exceptional in dealing with multiple issues in one appointment in a timely fashion while providing informed consent throughout. One of the best medical experiences of my life!