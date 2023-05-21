Ratings and reviews

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

Patient reviews

Verified Patient May 21, 2023 5.0 I will continue to recommend Dr. Ebrahimi.

Verified Patient May 19, 2023 5.0 The doctor was extremely helpful pleasant, kind, and informative!. I look forward to seeing her again!

Verified Patient May 16, 2023 5.0 My surgery went so smooth, so quick. My recovery also went very well.