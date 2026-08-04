Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa OBGYN
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 858-526-6113
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Haleh Ebrahimi, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1144425166
Insurance plans accepted
Haleh Ebrahimi, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.2
116 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.2
Provider included you in decisions
4.3
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.1
Provider discussed treatment options
4.3
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.2
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
1.0
I had to go to urgent care after my appointment with this Dr. I had a very bad experience with her. She was less than five minutes and showed now care for the action that was taken place (Pap smear). She was very rough I experienced pain and developed a reaction which led to me urgent care
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
4.6
It was all quite sudden, felt a bit rushed, I wish I asked more questions.
Verified Patient
June 7, 2026
5.0
The doctor was exceptional in dealing with multiple issues in one appointment in a timely fashion while providing informed consent throughout. One of the best medical experiences of my life!
Verified Patient
May 27, 2026
1.0
OBgYN was in hurry didn't even talk about my visit someone knocked on the door & she was eager to leave no consultation on anything
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.