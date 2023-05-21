Medical Doctor
Insurance
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Haleh Ebrahimi, MD
Age:55
In practice since:2009
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center (NY):Internship
Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center (NY):Residency
Shiraz University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1144425166
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Haleh Ebrahimi, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
180 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
I will continue to recommend Dr. Ebrahimi.
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
The doctor was extremely helpful pleasant, kind, and informative!. I look forward to seeing her again!
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
My surgery went so smooth, so quick. My recovery also went very well.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
She's my God sent angel. Best most professional doctor, yet a therapist and friend. Blessings to you and your healing hands
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Haleh Ebrahimi, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Haleh Ebrahimi, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
