Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Pulmonary Medicine
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6570
Fax: 858-874-2395
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Haleyur P. Arun, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1992769558
Insurance plans accepted
Haleyur P. Arun, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Haleyur P. Arun, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Haleyur P. Arun, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.