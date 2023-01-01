Haleyur Arun, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Sleep medicine (board certified)
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Haleyur Arun, MD
Age:58
In practice since:2020
Languages:English
Education
Wayne State University:Residency
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College:Medical School
Nassau University Medical Center:Fellowship
Interfaith Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1992769558
Insurance plans accepted
Haleyur Arun, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Haleyur Arun, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Haleyur Arun, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
