Haleyur Arun, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Sleep medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego
    2929 Health Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-939-6570

About Haleyur Arun, MD

Age:
 58
In practice since:
 2020
Languages: 
English
Education
Wayne State University:
 Residency
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College:
 Medical School
Nassau University Medical Center:
 Fellowship
Interfaith Medical Center:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1992769558
Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Haleyur Arun, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Haleyur Arun, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
