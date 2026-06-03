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Haleyur P. Arun, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pulmonary disease

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Pulmonary Medicine

858-939-6570
Fax: 858-874-2395

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Pulmonary Medicine

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6570
    Fax: 858-874-2395

Care schedule

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About Haleyur P. Arun, MD

Age: 68
In practice since: 2020

Education

Wayne State University: Residency
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College: Medical School
Nassau University Medical Center: Fellowship
Interfaith Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1992769558

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Haleyur P. Arun, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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