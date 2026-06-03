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Halyna Y. West, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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9460 Cuyamaca St

619-825-2732
Fax: 619-639-0247

9460 Cuyamaca St
Suite 104
Santee, CA 92071

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 9460 Cuyamaca St
    Suite 104
    Santee, CA 92071
    Get directions

    619-825-2732
    Fax: 619-639-0247

Care schedule

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About Halyna Y. West, MD

Age: 47
In practice since: 2001
Gender: Female
Languages: Russian, Ukrainian

Education

New York University: Fellowship
New York University: Internship
New York University: Residency
Dnepropetrovsk State Medical Academy (Ukraine): Medical School

NPI

1932437969

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Halyna Y. West, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.