San Diegan gets revolutionary liver cancer treatment (video)
Histotripsy removes patient’s liver cancer without the need for surgery or chemotherapy.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Interventional radiology
(board certified)
Radiology
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Interventional radiology
(board certified)
Radiology
Insurance
Accepting new patients
7910 Frost Street
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123
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I decided to become a physician because it allows me to care for others in a way that is difficult to match or replicate in any other field. I also want to innovate and learn about the human body and mind. I strive to become a team with my patients where I provide my medical expertise and they provide the motivation to fight. I believe quality of life is as important and sometimes more important than length of life. I believe listening to the patient is the key to understanding how to treat them. In my spare time, I am a avid runner and enjoy spending time with my two precious boys and beautiful wife.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1093963605
Hamed Aryafar, MD, accepts 19 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hamed Aryafar, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hamed Aryafar, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Hamed Aryafar, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Histotripsy removes patient’s liver cancer without the need for surgery or chemotherapy.
Histotripsy eliminates liver tumors without surgery or radiation and could be a game changer for the future of cancer treatment.
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