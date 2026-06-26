Provider Image
Watch video

Hamed Aryafar, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Interventional radiology

(board certified)

Radiology

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

San Diego Imaging Kearny Mesa

858-634-5900

7910 Frost Street
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Imaging Kearny Mesa

    7910 Frost Street
    Suite 100
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-634-5900

About Hamed Aryafar, MD

I decided to become a physician because it allows me to care for others in a way that is difficult to match or replicate in any other field. I also want to innovate and learn about the human body and mind. I strive to become a team with my patients where I provide my medical expertise and they provide the motivation to fight. I believe quality of life is as important and sometimes more important than length of life. I believe listening to the patient is the key to understanding how to treat them. In my spare time, I am a avid runner and enjoy spending time with my two precious boys and beautiful wife.

Age: 49
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: ha-med Areeyafar

Education

University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
Rosalind Franklin University: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1093963605

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Hamed Aryafar, MD, accepts 19 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hamed Aryafar, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.