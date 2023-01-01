Hamed Aryafar, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Interventional radiology (board certified)
About Hamed Aryafar, MD
I decided to become a physician because it allows me to care for others in a way that is difficult to match or replicate in any other field. I also want to innovate and learn about the human body and mind. I strive to become a team with my patients where I provide my medical expertise and they provide the motivation to fight. I believe quality of life is as important and sometimes more important than length of life. I believe listening to the patient is the key to understanding how to treat them. In my spare time, I am a avid runner and enjoy spending time with my two precious boys and beautiful wife.
Age:46
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:ha-med Areeyafar
Languages:English, Farsi, Spanish, Persian
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Rosalind Franklin University:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Chemoembolization
- Drug-eluting stent (DES)
- Embolization
- Endovascular aneurysm repair
- Kyphoplasty
- Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA)
- Percutaneous liver intervention
- Portal hypertension shunts
- Radiofrequency ablation
- Thoracic endovascular aortic/aneurysm repair
- Thrombectomy
- Thrombolysis
- Uterine fibroid embolization
- Varicocele treatment
NPI
1093963605
Special recognitions
