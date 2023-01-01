About Hamed Aryafar, MD

I decided to become a physician because it allows me to care for others in a way that is difficult to match or replicate in any other field. I also want to innovate and learn about the human body and mind. I strive to become a team with my patients where I provide my medical expertise and they provide the motivation to fight. I believe quality of life is as important and sometimes more important than length of life. I believe listening to the patient is the key to understanding how to treat them. In my spare time, I am a avid runner and enjoy spending time with my two precious boys and beautiful wife.

Age: 46

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: ha-med Areeyafar

Languages: English , Farsi , Spanish , Persian

Education University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

Rosalind Franklin University : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.