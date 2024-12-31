Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Neighborhood Healthcare855 E Madison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Get directions833-867-4642
Fax: 360-462-2746
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Hannah Green, MD
Age:33
Gender:Male
Languages:Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Internship
NPI
1265966006
Insurance plans accepted
Hannah Green, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hannah Green, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hannah Green, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.