Hashim Khan, MD

Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. San Diego Cardiac Center
    3131 Berger Ave
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-244-6800
  2. San Diego Cardiac Center
    890 Eastlake Pkwy
    Suite 205
    Chula Vista, CA 91914
    858-244-6867

San Diego Cardiac Center
3131 Berger Ave
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Hashim Khan, MD

Age:
 39
Languages: 
English
Education
McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University:
 Fellowship
McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University:
 Residency
Scripps Green Hospital:
 Fellowship
Northwestern University:
 Medical School
McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1154504900

Hashim Khan, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.

Guardian Angel recognitions
Hashim Khan, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hashim Khan, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
