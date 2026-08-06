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Hashim A. Khan, MD

4.6

121 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

(board certified)

Interventional cardiology

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group

858-244-6800

3131 Berger Ave.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123-4233

San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group Chula Vista

858-244-6867
Fax: 858-682-2202

750 Medical Center Court
Suite 10
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6634

San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group, El Cajon

619-668-4700
Fax: 619-668-0049

300 S. Pierce St.
Suite 102
El Cajon, CA 92020-4124

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group

    3131 Berger Ave.
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92123-4233
    Get directions

    858-244-6800

  2. San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group Chula Vista

    750 Medical Center Court
    Suite 10
    Chula Vista, CA 91911-6634
    Get directions

    858-244-6867
    Fax: 858-682-2202

  3. San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group, El Cajon

    300 S. Pierce St.
    Suite 102
    El Cajon, CA 92020-4124
    Get directions

    619-668-4700
    Fax: 619-668-0049

Care schedule

San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group

3131 Berger Ave.

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Hashim A. Khan, MD

Age: 45

Education

McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University: Fellowship
McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University: Residency
Scripps Green Hospital: Fellowship
Northwestern University: Medical School
McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1154504900

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Hashim A. Khan, MD, accepts 39 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.6

121 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.6

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.6

Provider included you in decisions

4.6

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.5

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 11, 2026

5.0

Overall great experience

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

5.0

Very happy with my Dr. And staff.

Verified Patient

May 13, 2026

1.0

The doctor was almost not with me, his attention was quick and he did not ask me almost anything about my health

Verified Patient

April 23, 2026

3.6

I'm pretty status qua and even though this was the first time I met the MD. He didn't review my history.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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