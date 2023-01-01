Hashim Khan, MD
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
San Diego Cardiac Center3131 Berger Ave
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
San Diego Cardiac Center890 Eastlake Pkwy
Suite 205
Chula Vista, CA 91914
San Diego Cardiac Center3131 Berger Ave
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Hashim Khan, MD
Age:39
Languages:English
Education
McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University:Fellowship
McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University:Residency
Scripps Green Hospital:Fellowship
Northwestern University:Medical School
McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Nuclear medicine studies
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1154504900
Insurance plans accepted
Hashim Khan, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Hashim Khan, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
