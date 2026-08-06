Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Interventional cardiology
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Interventional cardiology
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group
3131 Berger Ave.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123-4233
Get directions
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group Chula Vista
750 Medical Center Court
Suite 10
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6634
Get directions
858-244-6867
Fax: 858-682-2202
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group, El Cajon
300 S. Pierce St.
Suite 102
El Cajon, CA 92020-4124
Get directions
619-668-4700
Fax: 619-668-0049
Care schedule
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group
3131 Berger Ave.
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About Hashim A. Khan, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Nuclear medicine studies
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1154504900
Insurance plans accepted
Hashim A. Khan, MD, accepts 39 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
121 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Provider included you in decisions
4.6
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.5
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 11, 2026
5.0
Overall great experience
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
Very happy with my Dr. And staff.
Verified Patient
May 13, 2026
1.0
The doctor was almost not with me, his attention was quick and he did not ask me almost anything about my health
Verified Patient
April 23, 2026
3.6
I'm pretty status qua and even though this was the first time I met the MD. He didn't review my history.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hashim A. Khan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.