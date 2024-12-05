Provider Image

Hassan Alsabbak, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. Hassan Alsabbak, MD

    13525 Midland Road
    Suite J
    Poway, CA 92064
    Get directions
    858-648-0213
    Fax: 858-216-1980

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Hassan Alsabbak, MD

Age:

 40

Gender:

 Male

Languages: 

Arabic, English

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1851705396

Patient Portal

Insurance plans accepted

Hassan Alsabbak, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hassan Alsabbak, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.