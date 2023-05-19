Medical Doctor
Insurance
This provider only treats patients in urgent care or when your primary care physician is unavailable.
About Henry Golembesky, MD
I believe in providing pediatric care in a patient-centered environment.
Age:78
In practice since:1978
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of New Mexico:Medical School
Children's Hospital of Los Angeles:Internship
Children's Hospital of Los Angeles:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1245240209
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Henry Golembesky, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Henry Golembesky, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
