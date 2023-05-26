Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Henry Shin, DPM
Age:51
In practice since:2002
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Southern California Medical Center:Residency
Midway Hospital Medical Center:Internship
Midway Hospital Medical Center:Residency
California College Of Podiatric Medicine:Medical School
LAC USC Medical Center :Internship
NPI
1780775379
Ratings and reviews
4.8
39 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Shin is awesome. Very practical and easy to talk to.
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
He is a good listener with kindness
Verified PatientMay 1, 2023
5.0
It was a very simple treatment yet gratifying that I had Dr. Shin's expertise working on me.
Verified PatientApril 25, 2023
4.0
*Doctor Shin was professional & explained my problem & how to treat it.
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Henry Shin, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
