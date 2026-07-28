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Henry J. Shin, DPM

4.8

124 ratings

Podiatrist (DPM)

Podiatry

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Podiatry

858-499-2600
Fax: 619-446-1734

300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Podiatry

619-644-6750
Fax: 619-644-6930

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 1
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Podiatry

619-397-3165
Fax: 619-397-3484

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Podiatry

858-521-2340
Fax: 858-521-2200

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Podiatry

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    858-499-2600
    Fax: 619-446-1734

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Podiatry

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 1
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    619-644-6750
    Fax: 619-644-6930

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Podiatry

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    619-397-3165
    Fax: 619-397-3484

  4. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Podiatry

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-521-2340
    Fax: 858-521-2200

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Podiatry

16899 W. Bernardo Drive

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About Henry J. Shin, DPM

I became a physician because I wanted to help people feel better and improve their quality of life. For decades, I have been dedicated to caring for patients’ foot health. In my free time, I enjoy watching the Padres try to win a World Series.

Age: 54
In practice since: 2002
Gender: Male

Education

University of Southern California Medical Center: Residency
Midway Hospital Medical Center: Internship
Midway Hospital Medical Center: Residency
California College Of Podiatric Medicine: Medical School
LAC USC Medical Center : Internship

NPI

1780775379

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Henry J. Shin, DPM, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

124 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

5.0

Thank you!

Verified Patient

April 28, 2026

4.8

Dr Shinn is very good. Quick and efficient.

Verified Patient

April 6, 2026

5.0

Great

Verified Patient

April 4, 2026

5.0

He was extremely professional & kind.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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