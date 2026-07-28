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Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Podiatry
300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
858-499-2600
Fax: 619-446-1734
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Podiatry
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 1
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
619-644-6750
Fax: 619-644-6930
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Podiatry
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
619-397-3165
Fax: 619-397-3484
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Podiatry
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-521-2340
Fax: 858-521-2200
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Podiatry
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
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About Henry J. Shin, DPM
I became a physician because I wanted to help people feel better and improve their quality of life. For decades, I have been dedicated to caring for patients’ foot health. In my free time, I enjoy watching the Padres try to win a World Series.
Education
NPI
1780775379
Insurance plans accepted
Henry J. Shin, DPM, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
124 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
5.0
Thank you!
Verified Patient
April 28, 2026
4.8
Dr Shinn is very good. Quick and efficient.
Verified Patient
April 6, 2026
5.0
Great
Verified Patient
April 4, 2026
5.0
He was extremely professional & kind.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Henry J. Shin, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Henry J. Shin, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.