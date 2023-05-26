Ratings and reviews

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

Patient reviews

Verified Patient May 26, 2023 5.0 *Dr. Shin is awesome. Very practical and easy to talk to.

Verified Patient May 20, 2023 5.0 He is a good listener with kindness

Verified Patient May 1, 2023 5.0 It was a very simple treatment yet gratifying that I had Dr. Shin's expertise working on me.