I became a physician because I wanted to help people feel better and improve their quality of life. For decades, I have been dedicated to caring for patients’ foot health. In my free time, I enjoy watching the Padres try to win a World Series.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.