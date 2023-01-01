Provider Image

Hoe Le, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Hoe H. Le, MD, Inc.
    9225 Carlton Hills Blvd
    Suite 4
    Santee, CA 92071
    Get directions
    619-258-4000

About Hoe Le, MD

Age:
 72
In practice since:
 1992
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Vietnamese
Education
Saigon University, Saigon:
 Medical School
Saigon University, Saigon:
 Internship
Spartanburg Regional Medical Center:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1811945611

Insurance plans accepted

Hoe Le, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Hoe Le, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hoe Le, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.