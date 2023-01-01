Hoe Le, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Hoe Le, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Hoe H. Le, MD, Inc.9225 Carlton Hills Blvd
Suite 4
Santee, CA 92071
Get directions
About Hoe Le, MD
Age:72
In practice since:1992
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Vietnamese
Education
Saigon University, Saigon:Medical School
Saigon University, Saigon:Internship
Spartanburg Regional Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Cryosurgery
- Geriatrics
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1811945611
Insurance plans accepted
Hoe Le, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Hoe Le, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hoe Le, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Hoe Le, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hoe Le, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.