Howie Que, DPM

Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Podiatry
  1. 750 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 6
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    619-658-2401

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday
    Saturday
    Sunday

About Howie Que, DPM

Age:
 37
In practice since:
 2020
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Scripps Mercy Hospital:
 Internship
Scripps Memorial Hospital:
 Residency
California College Of Podiatric Medicine:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1477934909

Insurance plans accepted

Howie Que, DPM, accepts 7 health insurance plans.

