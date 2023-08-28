Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Southern California Liver & GI Centers, East Lake
2436 Fenton St.
Suite 100
Chula Vista, CA 91914-3516
Get directions
619-522-0399
Fax: 619-500-5286
Southern California Liver Centers Riverside
6216 Brockton Avenue
Suite 213
Riverside, CA 92506-4135
Get directions
951-275-0900
Fax: 951-275-0800
Southern California Liver Centers, Chula Vista
303 H St.
Suite 103
Chula Vista, CA 91910-2650
Get directions
619-522-0399
Fax: 619-869-4027
Southern California Liver Centers, Coronado
131 Orange Avenue
Suite 101B
Coronado, CA 92118-1408
Get directions
619-522-0399
Fax: 619-522-0375
Southern California Liver Centers, El Cajon
463 N. Magnolia Ave.
Suite A
El Cajon, CA 92020-3606
Get directions
619-522-0399
Fax: 619-749-3295
Southern California Liver Centers, El Centro
1594 S. Imperial Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243-4241
Get directions
760-337-1000
Fax: 760-353-7017
Southern California Liver Centers, Palm Springs
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive
Suite 304W
Palm Springs, CA 92262-4800
Get directions
951-275-9000
Fax: 951-275-0800
Southern California Liver Centers, San Clemente
675 Camino Del Los Mares
Suite 301
San Clemente, CA 92673-2836
Get directions
949-486-6002
Fax: 949-496-6004
About Idrees Suliman, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1598127748
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Idrees Suliman, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Idrees Suliman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Idrees Suliman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.