Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pain medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pain medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
California Pain Care
8352 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard
Suite A
San Diego, CA 92111
Get directions
619-543-0144
Fax: 619-543-0445
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Insun Lee, MD
I am committed to improving the quality of life for my patients by empowering them with the tools and resources needed to manage chronic pain effectively. My goal is to help individuals regain control of their lives, reduce pain, and restore functional independence. With a compassionate, patient-centered approach, I specialize in managing complex pain conditions, including spinal stenosis, facet syndrome, neuropathic pain, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), and pelvic pain. I believe in a holistic approach to care, tailoring each treatment plan to the unique needs of her patients. I incorporate a variety of interventional pain management techniques, physical therapy, and medication optimization to provide the most effective, evidence-based treatments. In my spare time, I enjoy spending my free time with family and friends.
Education
NPI
1447499199
Insurance plans accepted
Insun Lee, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Insun Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.