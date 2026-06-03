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Insun Lee, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pain medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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California Pain Care

619-543-0144
Fax: 619-543-0445

8352 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard
Suite A
San Diego, CA 92111

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. California Pain Care

    8352 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard
    Suite A
    San Diego, CA 92111
    Get directions

    619-543-0144
    Fax: 619-543-0445

Care schedule

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About Insun Lee, MD

I am committed to improving the quality of life for my patients by empowering them with the tools and resources needed to manage chronic pain effectively. My goal is to help individuals regain control of their lives, reduce pain, and restore functional independence. With a compassionate, patient-centered approach, I specialize in managing complex pain conditions, including spinal stenosis, facet syndrome, neuropathic pain, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), and pelvic pain. I believe in a holistic approach to care, tailoring each treatment plan to the unique needs of her patients. I incorporate a variety of interventional pain management techniques, physical therapy, and medication optimization to provide the most effective, evidence-based treatments. In my spare time, I enjoy spending my free time with family and friends.

Age: 45
In practice since: 2022
Gender: Female

Education

New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia: Residency
University of California, Los Angeles: Fellowship
Columbia University: Medical School
Flushing Hospital Medical Center: Internship

NPI

1447499199

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Insun Lee, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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