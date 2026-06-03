About Insun Lee, MD

I am committed to improving the quality of life for my patients by empowering them with the tools and resources needed to manage chronic pain effectively. My goal is to help individuals regain control of their lives, reduce pain, and restore functional independence. With a compassionate, patient-centered approach, I specialize in managing complex pain conditions, including spinal stenosis, facet syndrome, neuropathic pain, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), and pelvic pain. I believe in a holistic approach to care, tailoring each treatment plan to the unique needs of her patients. I incorporate a variety of interventional pain management techniques, physical therapy, and medication optimization to provide the most effective, evidence-based treatments. In my spare time, I enjoy spending my free time with family and friends.

Age: 45

In practice since: 2022

Gender: Female



Education New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia : Residency

University of California, Los Angeles : Fellowship

Columbia University : Medical School

Flushing Hospital Medical Center : Internship

