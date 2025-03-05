Provider Image

Irwin Goldstein, MD

No ratings available

Medical doctor (MD)

Urology

(board certified)

San Diego Sexual Medicine

619-265-8865

5555 Reservoir Drive
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92120

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Sexual Medicine

    5555 Reservoir Drive
    Suite 300
    San Diego, CA 92120
    Get directions

    619-265-8865

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Irwin Goldstein, MD

Age: 74
Gender: Male

Education

McGill University: Medical School
University Hospital of Boston: Residency
McGill University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1215058441

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

