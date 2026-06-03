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John D. Adderson, MD

4.9

44 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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J. Deryl Adderson, MD

858-625-2466

6106 Regents Road
San Diego, CA 92122-2245

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. J. Deryl Adderson, MD

    6106 Regents Road
    San Diego, CA 92122-2245
    Get directions

    858-625-2466

About John D. Adderson, MD

Age: 73
In practice since: 1981
Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

University of Calgary: Medical School
Foothills Medical Centre (Canada): Residency

NPI

1932149069

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

John D. Adderson, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

44 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

April 9, 2026

5.0

Dr. Adderson is very good at listening & solving medical issues.

Verified Patient

March 22, 2026

5.0

Doctor Adderson call called me on the phone with my test results.

Verified Patient

February 20, 2026

4.8

Doctor called me to explain test results.

Verified Patient

February 18, 2026

5.0

Since I've been going to Dr. Adderson for a long time, some of the above questions do not apply. This visit was a blood pressure check, not a regular physical.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.