Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
J. Deryl Adderson, MD
6106 Regents Road
San Diego, CA 92122-2245
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About John D. Adderson, MD
Education
NPI
1932149069
Insurance plans accepted
John D. Adderson, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
44 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
April 9, 2026
5.0
Dr. Adderson is very good at listening & solving medical issues.
Verified Patient
March 22, 2026
5.0
Doctor Adderson call called me on the phone with my test results.
Verified Patient
February 20, 2026
4.8
Doctor called me to explain test results.
Verified Patient
February 18, 2026
5.0
Since I've been going to Dr. Adderson for a long time, some of the above questions do not apply. This visit was a blood pressure check, not a regular physical.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from John D. Adderson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.