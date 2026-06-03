Provider Image
Watch video

Jaafar Al-Dahwi, MD

4.7

88 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

Virtual visits available

This provider books appointments through a scheduling tool outside of Sharp.

Book appointment

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Genesee Medical Group

858-268-1111
Fax: 858-268-0761

3880 Murphy Canyon Road
Suite 120
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Genesee Medical Group

    3880 Murphy Canyon Road
    Suite 120
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-268-1111
    Fax: 858-268-0761

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Jaafar Al-Dahwi, MD

Age: 41
In practice since: 2021
Gender: Male
Languages: Arabic

Education

October 6 University: Medical School
Brooklyn Hospital Center: Internship
Brooklyn Hospital Center: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1639551435

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jaafar Al-Dahwi, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

88 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 22, 2026

5.0

All in all a great experience visiting this office.

Verified Patient

May 22, 2026

5.0

Have always received excellent service from Shannon [NP].

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

5.0

Excellent care provided.

Verified Patient

May 20, 2026

5.0

My experience is always great!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jaafar Al-Dahwi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.