Jaafar Al-Dahwi, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Jaafar Al-Dahwi, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Virtual visits available
This provider books appointments through a scheduling tool outside of Sharp.Book appointment
Location and phone
Genesee Medical Group
3880 Murphy Canyon Road
Suite 120
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-268-1111
Fax: 858-268-0761
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Jaafar Al-Dahwi, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1639551435
Insurance plans accepted
Jaafar Al-Dahwi, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
88 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 22, 2026
5.0
All in all a great experience visiting this office.
Verified Patient
May 22, 2026
5.0
Have always received excellent service from Shannon [NP].
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
Excellent care provided.
Verified Patient
May 20, 2026
5.0
My experience is always great!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jaafar Al-Dahwi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jaafar Al-Dahwi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.