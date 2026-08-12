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Jacklyn Nguyen, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 12 only)

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2710
Fax: 858-262-8663

8975 Balboa Ave
Building C, Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine

    8975 Balboa Ave
    Building C, Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-499-2710
    Fax: 858-262-8663

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Friday

About Jacklyn Nguyen, MD

Coming from a family with immigrant parents, I became a physician to advocate for my patients, especially those with limited health literacy and cultural differences that may make the health care system an intimidating place to navigate. I am a family medicine physician experienced in chronic disease management, with a strong interest in mental health, lifestyle medicine and women's health. My goal is to create a warm, safe environment where my patients feel comfortable having open, complex conversations so that I can deliver high-quality, evidence-based patient care. During my free time, you can find me journaling on the beach, baking ube banana bread, catching sunsets with my Fujifilm camera and finding my next matcha spot.

Gender: Female
Languages: English, Spanish, Vietnamese

Education

St. Georges University School of Medicine: Medical School
San Joaquin Valley General Hospital: Residency

Areas of focus

  • Preventive medicine

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1225722937

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jacklyn Nguyen, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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