About Jacklyn Nguyen, MD

Coming from a family with immigrant parents, I became a physician to advocate for my patients, especially those with limited health literacy and cultural differences that may make the health care system an intimidating place to navigate. I am a family medicine physician experienced in chronic disease management, with a strong interest in mental health, lifestyle medicine and women's health. My goal is to create a warm, safe environment where my patients feel comfortable having open, complex conversations so that I can deliver high-quality, evidence-based patient care. During my free time, you can find me journaling on the beach, baking ube banana bread, catching sunsets with my Fujifilm camera and finding my next matcha spot.

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish , Vietnamese

Education St. Georges University School of Medicine : Medical School

San Joaquin Valley General Hospital : Residency



Areas of focus Preventive medicine

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