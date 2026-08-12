Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine
8975 Balboa Ave
Building C, Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-499-2710
Fax: 858-262-8663
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Jacklyn Nguyen, MD
Coming from a family with immigrant parents, I became a physician to advocate for my patients, especially those with limited health literacy and cultural differences that may make the health care system an intimidating place to navigate. I am a family medicine physician experienced in chronic disease management, with a strong interest in mental health, lifestyle medicine and women's health. My goal is to create a warm, safe environment where my patients feel comfortable having open, complex conversations so that I can deliver high-quality, evidence-based patient care. During my free time, you can find me journaling on the beach, baking ube banana bread, catching sunsets with my Fujifilm camera and finding my next matcha spot.
Education
Areas of focus
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1225722937
Insurance plans accepted
Jacklyn Nguyen, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jacklyn Nguyen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jacklyn Nguyen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.