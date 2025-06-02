Provider Image

Jacob Hall, MD

Medical doctor (MD)

Neurology

(board certified)

Sharp Community

The Neuron Clinic

619-425-3840
Fax: 619-425-3842

450 4th Ave
Suite 215
Chula Vista, CA 91910

The Neuron Clinic

951-462-4624
Fax: 951-462-4625

44045 Margarita Rd
Suite 106
Temecula, CA 92592

The Neuron Clinic

951-888-3323
Fax: 951-888-3561

25186 Hancock Avenue
Suite 110
Murrieta, CA 92562

About Jacob Hall, MD

Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Stanford Health Care - Stanford University: Fellowship
Stanford Health Care - Stanford University: Residency
University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine : Medical School

1194068031

