Provider Image

Jacqueline McKesey, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Dermatology (board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. Dermatology Institute

    256 Landis Ave
    Suite 300
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions
    619-426-9600
    Fax: 619-426-4112

  2. Dermatology Institute

    1222 1st Street
    Suite 100
    Coronado, CA 92118
    Get directions
    619-425-9600
    Fax: 619-426-4112

Care schedule

Dermatology Institute

256 Landis Ave
  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Dermatology Institute

1222 1st Street
  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Jacqueline McKesey, MD

Age:

 36

Gender:

 Female

Education

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center:

 Residency

University of San Diego:

 Internship

Georgetown University:

 Medical School

NPI

1811422801

Insurance plans accepted

Jacqueline McKesey, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jacqueline McKesey, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.