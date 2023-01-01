James Andry, MD

Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Upper extremity (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
  1. Ortho 1 Medical Group
    9834 Genesee Ave
    228
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    858-824-1703
  2. Ortho 1 Medical Group
    750 Medical Center Ct
    14
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    858-824-1703

About James Andry, MD

Age:
 43
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Georgetown University:
 Medical School
St. Francis Orthopedic Institute (Columbus,GA):
 Fellowship
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai:
 Internship
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1679726103

