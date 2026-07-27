James P. Andry, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
Medical Group
Insurance
James P. Andry, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Ortho 1 Medical Group
750 Medical Center Court
Suite 14
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
858-824-1703
Fax: 858-455-6473
Ortho 1 Medical Group
9834 Genesee Ave
228
La Jolla, CA 92037
Get directions
858-824-1703
Fax: 858-455-6473
About James P. Andry, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1679726103
Insurance plans accepted
James P. Andry, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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