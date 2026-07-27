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James P. Andry, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Ortho 1 Medical Group

858-824-1703
Fax: 858-455-6473

750 Medical Center Court
Suite 14
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Ortho 1 Medical Group

858-824-1703
Fax: 858-455-6473

9834 Genesee Ave
228
La Jolla, CA 92037

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Ortho 1 Medical Group

    750 Medical Center Court
    Suite 14
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    858-824-1703
    Fax: 858-455-6473

  2. Ortho 1 Medical Group

    9834 Genesee Ave
    228
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    Get directions

    858-824-1703
    Fax: 858-455-6473

About James P. Andry, MD

Age: 46
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Georgetown University: Medical School
St. Francis Orthopedic Institute (Columbus,GA): Fellowship
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai: Internship
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1679726103

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

James P. Andry, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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