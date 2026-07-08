Just do not want to have the same assistant the next visit if possible

Dr. Goodwin is always very caring, friendly, patient, and helpful every time I see her. I am very confident in her ability to provide me with the best possible ophthalmic care. She listens to concerns and answers all questions.

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