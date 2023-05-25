Doctor of Optometry
Optometry
Insurance
Doctor of Optometry
Optometry
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown300 Fir St.
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Jane Goodwin, OD
In practice since:2002
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
New England College of Optometry:Medical School
NPI
1619082096
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Jane Goodwin, OD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
210 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Dr. Goodwin provides a high quality of care.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
The error that was made in my glasses was taken care of as quickly as possible. No complaints.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
4.6
Dr. Goodwin made me feel reassured, cared for, comfortable and at ease. She was so kind and it made a huge difference. Some doctors make you feel bad for coming in and she did the exact opposite. I wish she was a primary care doctor too haha
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Explained everything very well
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jane Goodwin, OD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jane Goodwin, OD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jane Goodwin, OD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jane Goodwin, OD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.