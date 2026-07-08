Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Optometry
300 Fir Street
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
619-446-1560
Fax: 619-446-1692
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Jane D. Goodwin, OD
Education
NPI
1619082096
Insurance plans accepted
Jane D. Goodwin, OD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
237 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Dr. Goodwin is always very caring, friendly, patient, and helpful every time I see her. I am very confident in her ability to provide me with the best possible ophthalmic care. She listens to concerns and answers all questions.
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Dr. Goodwin is a wonderful intelligent doctor
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
Just do not want to have the same assistant the next visit if possible
Verified Patient
June 11, 2026
5.0
Waiting time- not recommend but see Dr it was good
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jane D. Goodwin, OD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jane D. Goodwin, OD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.