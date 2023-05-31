*Dr. Kim is the best - hands down best doctor - her compassion - caring and over all care for me is amazing.

I LOVE Dr Kim. She is so knowledgeable and yet so kind and caring.

Verified Patient May 19, 2023 5.0

Dr. Kim listened to me, addressed my concerns early on, took a thorough history and worked with me to find a treatment solution I was comfortable with. I appreciate her efforts on my behalf; when doctors care about their patients and their work, this reflects highly on Sharp healthcare.