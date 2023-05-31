Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Sports medicine (board certified)
Urgent care
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee8701 Cuyamaca St
Santee, CA 92071
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Jane Kim, DO
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Western University of Health Sciences:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Internship
NPI
1497785810
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Jane Kim, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
68 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
4.6
Dr Kim was knowledgeable, personable and informative.
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Kim is the best - hands down best doctor - her compassion - caring and over all care for me is amazing.
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
I LOVE Dr Kim. She is so knowledgeable and yet so kind and caring.
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Dr. Kim listened to me, addressed my concerns early on, took a thorough history and worked with me to find a treatment solution I was comfortable with. I appreciate her efforts on my behalf; when doctors care about their patients and their work, this reflects highly on Sharp healthcare.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jane Kim, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jane Kim, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
