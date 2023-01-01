Janelle Pieros, DO
Janelle Pieros, DO
San Ysidro Health Center678 3rd Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
About Janelle Pieros, DO
Age:42
In practice since:2021
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
York Hospital:Residency
AT Still University - Arizona School of Health Sciences:Medical School
York Hospital:Internship
NPI
1386935914
Janelle Pieros, DO, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.