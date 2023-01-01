Provider Image

Jason Davis, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Balboa Nephrology Group
    4060 4th Ave
    Suite 220
    San Diego, CA 92103
    Get directions
    619-299-2350
  2. Balboa Nephrology Group
    230 Prospect Pl
    Suite 340B
    Coronado, CA 92118
    Get directions
    619-229-2350
  3. Balboa Nephrology Group
    8010 Frost St
    Ste 510
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions
    858-637-4800

About Jason Davis, MD

Age:
 44
In practice since:
 2012
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Washington:
 Medical School
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
Scripps Mercy Hospital:
 Internship
Scripps Mercy Hospital:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1295911469

Insurance plans accepted

Jason Davis, MD, accepts 53 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jason Davis, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jason Davis, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.