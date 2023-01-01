Jason Davis, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Insurance
Jason Davis, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group4060 4th Ave
Suite 220
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
Balboa Nephrology Group230 Prospect Pl
Suite 340B
Coronado, CA 92118
Get directions
Balboa Nephrology Group8010 Frost St
Ste 510
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Jason Davis, MD
Age:44
In practice since:2012
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Washington:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Internship
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1295911469
Insurance plans accepted
Jason Davis, MD, accepts 53 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jason Davis, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jason Davis, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jason Davis, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jason Davis, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.