Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Eye Physicians Medical/Surgical Center
681 3rd Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
619-420-2111
Fax: 619-585-8130
Spectrum Eye Clinic
5555 Reservoir Drive
Suite 201
San Diego, CA 92120
Get directions
Care schedule
Eye Physicians Medical/Surgical Center
681 3rd Ave
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
-
Friday
Spectrum Eye Clinic
5555 Reservoir Drive
-
Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Jason M. Moss, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1386961423
Insurance plans accepted
Jason M. Moss, MD, accepts 27 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jason M. Moss, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.