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Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-8404
Fax: 858-874-2348
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor B
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
858-621-4109
Fax: 858-621-4044
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)
2929 Health Center Drive
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)
10670 Wexford St.
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)
10243 Genetic Center Drive
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Jason T. Yarbrough, PA
Providing the compassionate and complete care that I would expect for a member of my family.
NPI
1780743039
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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.