Provider Image

Jason T. Yarbrough, PA

No ratings available

Physician assistant (PA)

ENT (otolaryngology)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

858-939-8404
Fax: 858-874-2348

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

858-621-4109
Fax: 858-621-4044

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor B
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

858-526-6136

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-8404
    Fax: 858-874-2348

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1, Corridor B
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-621-4109
    Fax: 858-621-4044

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-526-6136

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

2929 Health Center Drive

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

10670 Wexford St.

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

10243 Genetic Center Drive

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Jason T. Yarbrough, PA

Providing the compassionate and complete care that I would expect for a member of my family.

Age: 55
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

NPI

1780743039

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jason T. Yarbrough, PA? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.