Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 1
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor B
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
858-621-4109
Fax: 858-621-4044
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
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Monday
-
Tuesday
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Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)
10670 Wexford St.
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Javan J. Nation, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1043478902
Insurance plans accepted
Javan J. Nation, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
122 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 25, 2026
5.0
Excellent care
Verified Patient
May 15, 2026
5.0
I could not recommend Dr. Nation enough. He's so kind and patient and always tries least invasive and only what's necessary.
Verified Patient
May 8, 2026
5.0
Professional. Knowledgeable.
Verified Patient
May 7, 2026
5.0
Excellent,thourogh communication about my procedure.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Javan J. Nation, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.