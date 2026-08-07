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Javan J. Nation, MD

4.8

122 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

ENT (otolaryngology)

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

619-644-6775

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 1
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

858-621-4109
Fax: 858-621-4044

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor B
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

858-526-6136

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 1
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    619-644-6775

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1, Corridor B
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-621-4109
    Fax: 858-621-4044

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-526-6136

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

5525 Grossmont Center Drive

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

10670 Wexford St.

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Javan J. Nation, MD

Gender: Male

Education

Loma Linda University: Medical School
Wayne State University: Residency
Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1043478902

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Javan J. Nation, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

122 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 25, 2026

5.0

Excellent care

Verified Patient

May 15, 2026

5.0

I could not recommend Dr. Nation enough. He's so kind and patient and always tries least invasive and only what's necessary.

Verified Patient

May 8, 2026

5.0

Professional. Knowledgeable.

Verified Patient

May 7, 2026

5.0

Excellent,thourogh communication about my procedure.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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