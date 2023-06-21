Jeannette Del Valle, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Jeanette Del Valle, MD
    769 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 203
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    619-421-3313

About Jeannette Del Valle, MD

I strive to provide quality care.
Age:
 66
In practice since:
 1986
Gender:
 Female
Name pronunciation:
 Del Vai-yeah
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center:
 Residency
Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center:
 Internship
University of Puerto Rico:
 Medical School
Areas of focus
NPI
1952370074
Jeannette Del Valle, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.7
61 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 21, 2023
5.0
Love this doctor
Verified Patient
June 7, 2023
5.0
Good.
Verified Patient
May 24, 2023
4.8
My doctor is a very good person she listened all my questions. She gave a _____ answers and always treated me with respect.
Verified Patient
April 20, 2023
5.0
Always an excellent experience. Staff & physician are wonderful! Very courteous & professional.
