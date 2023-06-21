Jeannette Del Valle, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Jeanette Del Valle, MD769 Medical Center Ct
Suite 203
Chula Vista, CA 91911
About Jeannette Del Valle, MD
I strive to provide quality care.
Age:66
In practice since:1986
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Del Vai-yeah
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center:Residency
Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center:Internship
University of Puerto Rico:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Bloodless medicine
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Depression
- Eating disorders
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- HIV/AIDS
- Nutrition
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Tuberculosis
- Weight management
- Women's health
NPI
1952370074
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Jeannette Del Valle, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
61 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 21, 2023
5.0
Love this doctor
Verified PatientJune 7, 2023
5.0
Good.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
4.8
My doctor is a very good person she listened all my questions. She gave a _____ answers and always treated me with respect.
Verified PatientApril 20, 2023
5.0
Always an excellent experience. Staff & physician are wonderful! Very courteous & professional.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jeannette Del Valle, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeannette Del Valle, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
