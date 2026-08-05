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Jeffrey Cohen, MD

4.8

60 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hospital medicine

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

FocusHealth Kearny Mesa

858-541-0181
Fax: 858-637-9035

8765 Aero Drive
Suite 130
San Diego, CA 92123-1781

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. FocusHealth Kearny Mesa

    8765 Aero Drive
    Suite 130
    San Diego, CA 92123-1781
    Get directions

    858-541-0181
    Fax: 858-637-9035

About Jeffrey Cohen, MD

Age: 35
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male

Education

University of Illinois: Residency
University of California: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1184184251

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jeffrey Cohen, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

60 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Dr. Cohen listens to my concerns. He is patient and attentive. I use to see Dr. Upton but after he cut his hours, I was very concerned. Dr. Cohen filled in the shoes with excellency. I am recommending him to anyone looking for a good doctor. I can't praise Dr. Cohen enough. He listens so attentively and his calmness is so soothing. I feel like I truly have a doctor looking after my care. I enjoy seeing him even with my aches and pains. My partner is his patient also and my partner who is a quiet man and sensitive praises him. My partner had prostate cancer, and the care Dr. Cohen gave him we cannot pay enough. Make 10 more doctors like Dr. Cohen. I sincerely mean it. I pray for him.

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

5.0

Dr Cohen was very kind and compassionate.

Verified Patient

April 22, 2026

5.0

This doctor has gone above and beyond normal care. He has been with me since the ER visit and has followed through with every detail. I'm keeping him!

Verified Patient

March 20, 2026

5.0

Dr. Cohen is relaxed and does not rush. He is a good listener and very caring.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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