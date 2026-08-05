Verified Patient June 18, 2026 5.0

Dr. Cohen listens to my concerns. He is patient and attentive. I use to see Dr. Upton but after he cut his hours, I was very concerned. Dr. Cohen filled in the shoes with excellency. I am recommending him to anyone looking for a good doctor. I can't praise Dr. Cohen enough. He listens so attentively and his calmness is so soothing. I feel like I truly have a doctor looking after my care. I enjoy seeing him even with my aches and pains. My partner is his patient also and my partner who is a quiet man and sensitive praises him. My partner had prostate cancer, and the care Dr. Cohen gave him we cannot pay enough. Make 10 more doctors like Dr. Cohen. I sincerely mean it. I pray for him.