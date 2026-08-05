Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
FocusHealth Kearny Mesa
8765 Aero Drive
Suite 130
San Diego, CA 92123-1781
Get directions
858-541-0181
Fax: 858-637-9035
About Jeffrey Cohen, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1184184251
Insurance plans accepted
Jeffrey Cohen, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
60 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Dr. Cohen listens to my concerns. He is patient and attentive. I use to see Dr. Upton but after he cut his hours, I was very concerned. Dr. Cohen filled in the shoes with excellency. I am recommending him to anyone looking for a good doctor. I can't praise Dr. Cohen enough. He listens so attentively and his calmness is so soothing. I feel like I truly have a doctor looking after my care. I enjoy seeing him even with my aches and pains. My partner is his patient also and my partner who is a quiet man and sensitive praises him. My partner had prostate cancer, and the care Dr. Cohen gave him we cannot pay enough. Make 10 more doctors like Dr. Cohen. I sincerely mean it. I pray for him.
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
Dr Cohen was very kind and compassionate.
Verified Patient
April 22, 2026
5.0
This doctor has gone above and beyond normal care. He has been with me since the ER visit and has followed through with every detail. I'm keeping him!
Verified Patient
March 20, 2026
5.0
Dr. Cohen is relaxed and does not rush. He is a good listener and very caring.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeffrey Cohen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeffrey Cohen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.