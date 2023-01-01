Jeffrey Sandler, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Endocrinology (board certified)
Insurance
Jeffrey Sandler, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Endocrinology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 4060 4th Ave
Suite 340
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions619-497-6188
Fax: 619-293-0120
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Jeffrey Sandler, MD
Age:76
Gender:Male
Education
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Fellowship
University of Illinois:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
NPI
1740270313
Insurance plans accepted
Jeffrey Sandler, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeffrey Sandler, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeffrey Sandler, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.