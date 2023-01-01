Provider Image

Jeffrey Sandler, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Endocrinology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 4060 4th Ave
    Suite 340
    San Diego, CA 92103
    Get directions
    619-497-6188
    Fax: 619-293-0120

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Jeffrey Sandler, MD

Age:
 76
Gender:
 Male
Education
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:
 Fellowship
University of Illinois:
 Medical School
University of California, San Diego:
 Internship
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
NPI
1740270313

Insurance plans accepted

Jeffrey Sandler, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeffrey Sandler, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.