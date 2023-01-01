Provider Image

Jeffry Mercado, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 488 E Valley Pkwy
    Suite 316
    Escondido, CA 92025
    Get directions
    619-265-7912
  2. 501 N. El Camino Real
    501 N El Camino Real
    Duite 201
    Encinitas, CA 92024
    Get directions
    619-265-7912
  3. La Jolla Spine Institute Medical Group
    6719 Alvarado Rd
    Suite 308
    San Diego, CA 92120
    Get directions
    619-265-7913

Care schedule

La Jolla Spine Institute Medical Group
6719 Alvarado Rd
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Jeffry Mercado, MD

Age:
 35
In practice since:
 2022
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Wayne State University:
 Internship
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1669908562

Insurance plans accepted

Jeffry Mercado, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeffry Mercado, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.