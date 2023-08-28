Provider Image

Jennifer Case, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Book appointment

Book appointment

For current patients

Sign in to schedule

Online scheduling may be available if you've seen Jennifer Case, MD in the last two years.

Call to schedule

Rady Children's Hospital San Diego

858-966-8800

3020 Children's Way
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Rady Children's Hospital San Diego

    3020 Children's Way
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-966-8800

About Jennifer Case, MD

Age: 39
Gender: Female
Languages: English

Education

University of Washington: Residency
University of Colorado: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1255864914

Patient Portal

Connect with Jennifer Case, MD, via the Sharp app

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Self-service platform to manage health care, including messaging doctors, viewing test results and more.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer Case, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.