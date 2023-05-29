Doctor of Osteopathy
Insurance
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Jennifer Golden, DO
I decided to become an osteopathic physician to offer a wide range of tools for healing. I love connecting with people to employ a patient-centered approach with the right tools for each individual. I support my patients so they can live out their dreams and enjoy all this journey has to offer. My passion lies in full-spectrum primary care at all stages of life. I enjoy being on the front lines of medicine to empower all patients like they are my own family. I employ a hands-on integrative osteopathic philosophy incorporating lifestyle, sports, manipulation, and wilderness medicine. My inspiration is derived from my family and patients, who motivate me to detect disease early for optimal success. I believe that building stronger communities starts with promoting health and happiness one patient at a time. I am especially happy to work in a supportive family work environment and to extend that experience to my patients. Outside of medicine, I enjoy everything outdoors, especially swimming in the ocean, hiking, and camping. I love to cook and go on adventures with my family.
Age:40
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
California Hospital Medical Center:Residency
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
Bluefield Regional Medical Center:Internship
Areas of focus
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic pain management
- Complementary therapies
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Hypertension
- Nutrition
- Osteopathic manipulation
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Scleroderma
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
NPI
1003304031
Insurance plans accepted
Jennifer Golden, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
207 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
Sharp Rees-Stealys doctors give the very best care. They never disappoint. I would always come home having peace of mind after I or any of my family members have been treated there.
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
*Doctor Golden is excellent. She is one of the best doctor I have see it.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. Golden was very personable and thorough in her explanations. I feel that she is very capable of taking care of my medical needs now and in the future!
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Dr. Golden reviewed my medical records and had ordered necessary test, etc. The is also friendly make you feel at ease.
Special recognitions
