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Jennifer M. Golden, DO

4.8

138 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care

858-499-2600
Fax: 858-526-6093

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-499-2600
    Fax: 858-526-6093

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Friday

About Jennifer M. Golden, DO

I decided to become an osteopathic physician to offer a wide range of tools for healing. I love connecting with people to employ a patient-centered approach with the right tools for each individual. I support my patients so they can live out their dreams and enjoy all this journey has to offer. My passion lies in full-spectrum primary care at all stages of life. I enjoy being on the front lines of medicine to empower all patients like they are my own family. I employ a hands-on integrative osteopathic philosophy incorporating lifestyle, sports, manipulation, and wilderness medicine. My inspiration is derived from my family and patients, who motivate me to detect disease early for optimal success. I believe that building stronger communities starts with promoting health and happiness one patient at a time. I am especially happy to work in a supportive family work environment and to extend that experience to my patients. Outside of medicine, I enjoy everything outdoors, especially swimming in the ocean, hiking, and camping. I love to cook and go on adventures with my family.

Age: 42
Gender: Female
Languages: English

Education

California Hospital Medical Center: Residency
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School
Bluefield Regional Medical Center: Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1003304031

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jennifer M. Golden, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

138 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

March 2, 2026

5.0

Literally saved my life

Verified Patient

February 11, 2026

5.0

She's a good doctor,she listens to patient and explaining the problem and health issue.

Verified Patient

February 8, 2026

5.0

Dr. Golden is a wonderful doctor

Verified Patient

February 7, 2026

5.0

The Best

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.