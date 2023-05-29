About Jennifer Golden, DO

I decided to become an osteopathic physician to offer a wide range of tools for healing. I love connecting with people to employ a patient-centered approach with the right tools for each individual. I support my patients so they can live out their dreams and enjoy all this journey has to offer. My passion lies in full-spectrum primary care at all stages of life. I enjoy being on the front lines of medicine to empower all patients like they are my own family. I employ a hands-on integrative osteopathic philosophy incorporating lifestyle, sports, manipulation, and wilderness medicine. My inspiration is derived from my family and patients, who motivate me to detect disease early for optimal success. I believe that building stronger communities starts with promoting health and happiness one patient at a time. I am especially happy to work in a supportive family work environment and to extend that experience to my patients. Outside of medicine, I enjoy everything outdoors, especially swimming in the ocean, hiking, and camping. I love to cook and go on adventures with my family.

Age: 40

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education California Hospital Medical Center : Residency

West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine : Medical School

Bluefield Regional Medical Center : Internship



Areas of focus Back evaluation and treatment

Cholesterol management

Chronic pain management

Complementary therapies

Depression

Diabetes

Hypertension

Nutrition

Osteopathic manipulation

Physical disabilities

Preventive medicine

Scleroderma

Smoking cessation techniques

Sports medicine

Wart treatment

Weight management

Wellness programs

Women's health

NPI 1003304031