Jennifer M. Golden, DO
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Jennifer M. Golden, DO
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
858-499-2600
Fax: 858-526-6093
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Jennifer M. Golden, DO
I decided to become an osteopathic physician to offer a wide range of tools for healing. I love connecting with people to employ a patient-centered approach with the right tools for each individual. I support my patients so they can live out their dreams and enjoy all this journey has to offer. My passion lies in full-spectrum primary care at all stages of life. I enjoy being on the front lines of medicine to empower all patients like they are my own family. I employ a hands-on integrative osteopathic philosophy incorporating lifestyle, sports, manipulation, and wilderness medicine. My inspiration is derived from my family and patients, who motivate me to detect disease early for optimal success. I believe that building stronger communities starts with promoting health and happiness one patient at a time. I am especially happy to work in a supportive family work environment and to extend that experience to my patients. Outside of medicine, I enjoy everything outdoors, especially swimming in the ocean, hiking, and camping. I love to cook and go on adventures with my family.
Education
Areas of focus
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic pain management
- Complementary therapies
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Hypertension
- Lab on premises
- Nutrition
- OB through delivery
- Osteopathic manipulation
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Scleroderma
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Walk-in appointments
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
- X-ray on premises
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1003304031
Insurance plans accepted
Jennifer M. Golden, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
138 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
March 2, 2026
5.0
Literally saved my life
Verified Patient
February 11, 2026
5.0
She's a good doctor,she listens to patient and explaining the problem and health issue.
Verified Patient
February 8, 2026
5.0
Dr. Golden is a wonderful doctor
Verified Patient
February 7, 2026
5.0
The Best
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer M. Golden, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer M. Golden, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.