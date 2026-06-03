About Jennifer M. Golden, DO

I decided to become an osteopathic physician to offer a wide range of tools for healing. I love connecting with people to employ a patient-centered approach with the right tools for each individual. I support my patients so they can live out their dreams and enjoy all this journey has to offer. My passion lies in full-spectrum primary care at all stages of life. I enjoy being on the front lines of medicine to empower all patients like they are my own family. I employ a hands-on integrative osteopathic philosophy incorporating lifestyle, sports, manipulation, and wilderness medicine. My inspiration is derived from my family and patients, who motivate me to detect disease early for optimal success. I believe that building stronger communities starts with promoting health and happiness one patient at a time. I am especially happy to work in a supportive family work environment and to extend that experience to my patients. Outside of medicine, I enjoy everything outdoors, especially swimming in the ocean, hiking, and camping. I love to cook and go on adventures with my family.

Age: 42

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education California Hospital Medical Center : Residency

West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine : Medical School

Bluefield Regional Medical Center : Internship



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